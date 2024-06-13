Cannell Capital LLC Increases Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group accounts for 6.6% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 5.53% of North American Construction Group worth $30,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 121,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NOA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

