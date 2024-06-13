Cannell Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,834 shares during the period. Tiptree accounts for 3.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 2.02% of Tiptree worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Tiptree

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.