Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 68.7 %

Shares of CBWBF stock traded up $12.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. 16,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

