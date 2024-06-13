Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 68.7 %
Shares of CBWBF stock traded up $12.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. 16,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
About Canadian Western Bank
