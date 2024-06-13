Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

