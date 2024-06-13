Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 5,550.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance
Shares of RIINF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Critical Minerals
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- About the Markup Calculator
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.