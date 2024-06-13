Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 5,550.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance

Shares of RIINF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

