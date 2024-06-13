Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$125.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$122.60.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 4.1 %

Dollarama stock opened at C$120.54 on Monday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$84.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.16. The stock has a market cap of C$33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total value of C$153,378.30. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders sold a total of 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.