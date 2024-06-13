CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Position Lessened by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for approximately 5.7% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of CAE worth $40,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 681,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 119,411 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 538,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $74,413,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 291,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,807. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

