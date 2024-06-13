BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BW LPG Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BWLLY traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $19.54. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

