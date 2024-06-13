Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock Position Lowered by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204,410 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop makes up approximately 4.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 0.2 %

BBW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 191,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

