BTIG Research Upgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Buy

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,550,000 after buying an additional 179,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 121.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 90,896 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

