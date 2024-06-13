BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.64 million during the quarter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.