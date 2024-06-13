Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $120.41

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $142.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

