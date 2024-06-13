Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$35.43

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

In other Canadian Utilities news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. Insiders own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

CU stock opened at C$30.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.01. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3489583 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.58%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

