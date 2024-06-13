Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $136.75

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.9 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.