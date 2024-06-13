Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Insider Purchases A$33,250.00 in Stock

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Get Free Report) insider Ross Norgard acquired 1,750,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,250.00 ($22,019.87).
Brockman Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 0.13.
About Brockman Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brockman Mining
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Brockman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brockman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.