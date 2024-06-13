Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bridgestone Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

