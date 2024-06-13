Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bridgestone Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.05.
Bridgestone Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgestone
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.