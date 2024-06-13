Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) by 371.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bowen Acquisition were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWN. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,109,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,371,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOWN remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

