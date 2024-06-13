Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $130.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $132.03.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after buying an additional 649,021 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $32,361,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $32,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,028,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

