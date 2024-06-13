BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down to $27.27

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.27, but opened at $25.46. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 831,070 shares traded.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter worth $75,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

