BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Trading Down 0.8%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$77.95 and last traded at C$77.95. Approximately 866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.60.
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.79.
