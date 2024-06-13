B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.