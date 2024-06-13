Blue Owl Capital’s (OWL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

OWL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after buying an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 1,121,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $59,997,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

