Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSL remained flat at $14.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $14.56.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

