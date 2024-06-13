Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of BSL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,794. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

