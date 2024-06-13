BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 8,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

