BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,152. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

