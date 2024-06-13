BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,896,166.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,124,970 shares in the company, valued at $400,819,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 819,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,117.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.