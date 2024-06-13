BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,896,166.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,124,970 shares in the company, valued at $400,819,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 819,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,117.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

