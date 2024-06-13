BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 58,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.60.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
