BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 58,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

