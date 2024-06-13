Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Achieves $13.06 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and $53,615.11 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00077921 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011207 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

