Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 765,899 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,419,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 91,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $12,547,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

