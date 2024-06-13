Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

