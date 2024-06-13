Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

