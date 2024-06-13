BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BB Liquidating Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BLIAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,834. BB Liquidating has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
BB Liquidating Company Profile
