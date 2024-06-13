Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up 9.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Bath & Body Works worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

