Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $48.00 at DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Barnes Group Stock Performance
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
