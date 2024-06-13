Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.72

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.72 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 1641031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $1,850,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 197,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 181,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.