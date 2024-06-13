Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.87 ($0.13). 4,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 643,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.02 ($0.13).

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £101.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.08.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

