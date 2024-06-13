Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading Up 2.9%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 7,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

