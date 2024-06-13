Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 16598640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBD

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.0749 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.