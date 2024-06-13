Banc of California, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Banc of California has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

