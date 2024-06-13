AXIS Capital Holdings Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

AXS opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

