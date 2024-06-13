Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Raised to $45.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

RNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 1,274,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,510. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $40.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,680. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,467,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after buying an additional 827,647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 1,216,730 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

