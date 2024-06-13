AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.4% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $48,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Mizuho dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,817.93. 167,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,908.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2,839.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.