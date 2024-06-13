AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.00% of AutoNation worth $63,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,748,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.6 %

AN stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.32. 96,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,222. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

