Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

ADP stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $246.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,815. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

