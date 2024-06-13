Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK opened at $223.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.34.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
