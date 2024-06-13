Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Up 2.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.44 and last traded at C$8.28. Approximately 957,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,421,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$451.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

