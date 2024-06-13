Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Plans $2.20 Quarterly Dividend

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Atrion has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

Atrion Stock Down 0.3 %

ATRI stock opened at $453.25 on Thursday. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $602.59. The firm has a market cap of $797.72 million, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

