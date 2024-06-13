Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of above $380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.79 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,577. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

