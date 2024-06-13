Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 181100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

